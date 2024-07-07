Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 240,095 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,603,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of WisdomTree worth $101,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $26,291,000. Azora Capital LP increased its position in WisdomTree by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,793,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,008,000 after buying an additional 268,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in WisdomTree by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 516,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WisdomTree by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,710,000 after buying an additional 294,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $6,960,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.48.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WT shares. Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

