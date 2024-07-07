Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 6,919 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Deluxe worth $107,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,548,000 after purchasing an additional 130,357 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Deluxe by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Deluxe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,042,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of DLX opened at $21.58 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $950.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.45 million. Research analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,777.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,635.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,675 shares of company stock worth $58,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

