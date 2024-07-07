Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 89,525 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,732,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $108,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,384,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after buying an additional 383,828 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after buying an additional 238,489 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,606,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 714.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 115,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 101,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,176,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.41. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $376,181.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $977,603.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,638.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $376,181.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,899 shares of company stock worth $35,323,127 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.