Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $594.93

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $594.93 and last traded at $593.80, with a volume of 53491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $592.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $548.96 and its 200 day moving average is $520.22. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,917,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,581,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

