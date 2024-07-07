Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $343.41

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $343.41 and last traded at $343.12, with a volume of 29102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $341.89.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.74 and a 200 day moving average of $300.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.