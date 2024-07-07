Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

