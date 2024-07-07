VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 722,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,227,000 after purchasing an additional 122,846 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.25. 5,978,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.96. The firm has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

