Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.32 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and approximately $644,182.81 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,609,019,699 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

