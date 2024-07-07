Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $91.11 and last traded at $91.31. Approximately 2,962,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,479,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 in the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $1,716,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 44.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $874,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 77.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 600,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after buying an additional 262,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

