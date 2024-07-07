Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading Down 7.4%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 132,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 510,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

VGCX has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut Victoria Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Victoria Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Desjardins lowered Victoria Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$15.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

