VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.05

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 2646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

