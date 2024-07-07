VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.05

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 2646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
