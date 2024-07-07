Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.36% of Viking Therapeutics worth $100,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $51.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

