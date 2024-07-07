Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Trading Up 3.1%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.42 and last traded at C$19.42. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.84.

Wall Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$627.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.27 million for the quarter. Wall Financial had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties. It also engages in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units; and development and construction of residential housing units for sale.

