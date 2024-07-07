Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 177.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,118.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 143,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Shares of WMT opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $563.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

