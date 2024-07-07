Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $97.60 and last traded at $97.72. 1,661,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,404,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

