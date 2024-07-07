Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,217 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,105 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,006,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,049,450,000 after buying an additional 425,117 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,960,000 after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,834,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.