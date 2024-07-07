Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $286.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.80. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

