Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 165 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,421 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 854.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 66,876 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,561.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,346.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,412.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,298.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,267.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.