Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 873 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Nasdaq by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 287,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 118,480 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nasdaq by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

