Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 92 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,251,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,551.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,361.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,275.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $776.63 and a one year high of $1,555.06.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

