Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGDG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $28.83 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $334.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.