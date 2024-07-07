Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ryanair by 879.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 224,566 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter worth about $579,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ryanair by 1,259.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in Ryanair by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 143,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day moving average is $132.28. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $87.18 and a 12-month high of $150.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

