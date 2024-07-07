Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $8.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

