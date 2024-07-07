Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,523 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.92 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.