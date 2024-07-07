Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,399,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86,036 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,071,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 313,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 81,384 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.