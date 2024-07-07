Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,138 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 149,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

