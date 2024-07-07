Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $449,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 196,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 899.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $406.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $430.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.