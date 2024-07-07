Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

