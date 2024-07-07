Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,233,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,560,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,635,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,064,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $140.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $145.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.93.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

