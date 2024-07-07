Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,481,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,841,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $15,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

LOB stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $116.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

