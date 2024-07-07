Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after acquiring an additional 139,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $108,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Assurant by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 638,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Assurant Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AIZ opened at $161.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.42 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

