Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,934,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,144,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,207,000 after buying an additional 380,859 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after buying an additional 982,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after buying an additional 662,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,827,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 100.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

