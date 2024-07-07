Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 795.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter.

KRBN stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $40.10.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

