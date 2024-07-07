Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 768.3% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 66,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 223.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $117.43 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.