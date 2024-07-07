Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $229.13 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.65. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.11.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,065.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 462,830 shares of company stock worth $106,891,868. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

