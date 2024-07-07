Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $59.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

