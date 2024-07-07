Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,477 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $132.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.62. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

