Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,648 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average of $112.86. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

