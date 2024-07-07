Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Buys A$45,562.50 in Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider Jacob (Coby) Hanoch acquired 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$45,562.50 ($30,375.00).

Jacob (Coby) Hanoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Jacob (Coby) Hanoch acquired 8,330 shares of Weebit Nano stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.46 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$20,491.80 ($13,661.20).

Weebit Nano Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Weebit Nano

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fab-friendly materials. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

