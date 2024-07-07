Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,024,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,888 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Welltower were worth $95,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 8.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 193,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $106.48. 1,626,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,959. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

