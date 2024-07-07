Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down to $3.24

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.15. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 371,630 shares traded.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 23.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
