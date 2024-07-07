Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.
Whitestone REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.47 million, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, June 28th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WSR
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Whitestone REIT
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.