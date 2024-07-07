Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.24

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and traded as low as $22.85. Wilmar International shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 12,945 shares.

Wilmar International Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

