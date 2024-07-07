Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $200.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.