Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Wix.com worth $39,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in Wix.com by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 106,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 1,378.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $154.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.67. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.09 and a 12-month high of $178.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 135.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.59.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

