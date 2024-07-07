Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 0.5 %

Wolfspeed stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.60. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

