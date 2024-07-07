Wormhole (W) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Wormhole (W) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Wormhole has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges. Wormhole has a total market cap of $503.40 million and $59.31 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.28065329 USD and is up 11.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $54,557,262.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

