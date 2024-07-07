Wrapped eETH Price Tops $3,104.11 (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for about $3,104.11 or 0.05454931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $76.43 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,364,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,361,528.95653262. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,153.93749803 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $76,818,673.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

