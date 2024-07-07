Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xencor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Xencor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Xencor Stock Performance

XNCR opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

