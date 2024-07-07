Zcash Price Down 4.5% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $322.85 million and approximately $42.65 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $19.77 or 0.00034370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00040621 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015837 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

